Report: Bakken job openings steadily increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A recent report says job openings are booming in central North Dakota and the Bakken oil patch.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Job Service North Dakota released its regional report last week. The report found job openings in Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties were at their highest level last month since July 2015.

Cindy Sanford of Williston Job Service North Dakota says the three counties have a significant need for health care professionals and teachers.

She says the oilfield also needs more operators for hydraulic fracturing, pipelines, truck driving and drones. Sanford says they’re looking for people with experience and clean driving records.

She says Bakken-area job openings have steadily increased since fall. Sanford anticipates the trend to continue as construction projects move forward once the weather warms next month.