Replica of first First Gentleman’s tux to be unveiled tomorrow in SD Capitol Building

The replica of First Gentleman Bryon Noem’s inaugural tux will be revealed tomorrow (Dec. 3) in the South Dakota Capitol Building.

The event will take place on the first floor by the Inaugural Display cases at 11:30am.

The Inaugural display, featuring replicas of former First Lady’s inaugural gowns, has been part of the Capitol since the 1960s. This will be the first First Gentleman’s tux added to the display.

Robin Reinhold sewed the replica of the tux worn by First Gentleman Bryon Noem at Gov. Kristi Noem’s Inauguration January 5, 2019. Kristi Noem is the state’s first female governor.