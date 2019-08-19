Renner Eliminated in State A Amateur Baseball

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Brewers snapped a 16-year streak on Saturday. The Brewers edged rival Renner 4-2 in the Class A semifinals at Cadwell Park, halting its 16-year streak of state title game appearances. A 21-time state champ, Renner has won the past six titles in Class A. Bryce Ahrendt earned the win for the Brewers, who now play Yankton at noon on Sunday in Class A state title at Cadwell Park. The Class B championship game will pit Garretson, who weathered a three-hour rain delay and knocked off perennial power Canova 5-0 on Sunday morning during the Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinals play Alexandria at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Class B state championship game.