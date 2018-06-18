Renee Krieger 1968 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Renee Ward, age 50, of Pierre, SD, passed away Wednesday, May 30th in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 22, 2018 from 12:00-1:00pm at Feigum Funeral Home with a Memorial Celebration of Life following at 1:00pm. Inurnment will take place at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE.

Renee Ward Krieger was born May 28, 1968 to Jim and Patty Ward in Valentine, NE. The family moved to Rapid City in 1979 and then to Pierre in 1982. She graduated from Riggs High School in 1987. Renee met the love of her life, DeLoren Krieger, and they were married in August 1988. Renee flew to Germany in December of 1988 to be with her husband for the next three years. Son Jesse was born in 1991 and they returned to Pierre. They moved to Watertown for a time before returning to Pierre where DeLoren has his own business. Renee worked at the Women’s Prison, a job she loved, only leaving due to declining health. Renee loved her family, her dogs and feeding the birds and squirrels daily. Her family meant everything to her and she was blessed with two granddaughters who meant everything. She enjoyed crafting, baking, camping and fishing. Renee looked forward to holidays and family get-togethers and always put others first.

Renee is survived by her husband, DeLoren; her son , Jesse (Coral); granddaughters, Emma and Kyrie; her mother, Patty; mother-in-law, Joyce; brothers, Ron (Annette), Rich and Rod (Steph); brother-in-law, Clayton; nephews, Kyle, Jordan, Lucas, Collin and Maddox; nieces , Jena, Kalie and Carly. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Ward.

