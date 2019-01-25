Remote seller collections not a dependable source of income for the state

When South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem presented her proposed $4.8-billion FY 2020 budget to state legislators this week (Wed.), she didn’t include spending money the state may collect from online sales taxes.

Last year, the state won a case in front of the US Supreme Court that requires businesses who meet certain requirements to collect and remit sales taxes to states, regardless of whether or not the business has a physical presence in the state.

District 24 senator Jeff Monroe says it’s not a dependable source of income.

Noem proposed 2.5 percent increases in funding for healthcare providers, education and state employees. Monroe thinks increasing them equally is a good plan.

You can learn more about what’s going on in this year’s legislative session at a District 24 Legislative Coffee event tomorrow (Sat.) at 10am at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce community room.