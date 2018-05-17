Reminder Firewood from the Sioux Falls Area is Under Quarantine

As campers and other outdoor enthusiasts head to South Dakota State Parks for the traditional Open House weekend this Friday through Sunday, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants to remind individuals and families that firewood from the Sioux Falls area is under quarantine due to the discovery of an infestation of emerald ash borer in the area.

Firewood originating within the identified quarantined area is prohibited in all South Dakota State Parks. This is in addition to the no out-of-state firewood policy already in place. Firewood is available for purchase in the parks or from local stores outside the quarantine area.

Wood originating from the quarantine area may not be transported outside the area. The penalty for breaking the quarantine is a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Last week, an infestation of emerald ash borer was confirmed in northern Sioux Falls. This is the first confirmed infestation in South Dakota. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that has killed tens of millions of ash trees in at least 32 states.

Restrictions are subject to change. Ask GFP staff for the most current information or visit http://emeraldashborerinsouthdakota.sd.gov.