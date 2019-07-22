Reinhart named executive director of domestic violence center

Sarah Reinhart has been named the new executive director of the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center based in Pierre.

Missouri Shores is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, providing shelter and preventing continued violence by enhancing education, treatment and awareness. It provides service in Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde, Haakon and Jones Counties.

Reinhart began her employment with Missouri Shores in November of 2016 as the program’s Child and Victim Advocate. In November 2018, she was hired as the program’s Client Services Supervisor providing supervision of the program for full and part-time staff. She had been serving as interim executive director.

To contact Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center call (605) 224-0256. In case of emergency, call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 800-696-7187.