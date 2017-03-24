Reichow and King Named Athletes of the Year

ELMHURST, Illinois-South Dakota State senior Joel Reichow and sophomore Rachel King were voted the men’s and women’s Summit League Indoor Track Athletes of the Year by the league’s head coaches announced the league office Friday. Reichow, a senior from White Bear Lake, Minn., was also named the Track MVP of the Championship at The Summit League Indoor Championships. Reichow won the mile run (4:16.63) and the 5,000-meter run (14:24.17), and placed fourth in the 3,000-meter run (8:24.75) to total 25 points for the Jacks. King won the 3,000-meter run (9:34.21) and the 5,000-meter run (16:54.68) at The Summit League Indoor Championships to total 16 points. King becomes the second SDSU student-athlete to win an indoor athlete of the year award, and the first to do so on the track. Mary Wirth won the field athlete of the year in 2015. Reichow earns the Jackrabbits’ first men’s indoor track athlete of the year honor since SDSU entered The Summit League in 2007.