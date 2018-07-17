Rehn To Be Honored by South Dakota Tennis

PIERRE, S.D. – A former Pierre resident and assistant secretary with the South Dakota High School Activities Association will be presented with the South Dakota Tennis Achievement Award. Ruth Rehn, now of Greely, Colorado, will recieve the award during induction ceremonies into the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame during the South Dakota Asfora Tennis Open tournament on July 22nd. Rehn spent more than 30 years as a top administrator for the SDHSAA and helped spur the growth of equal opportunities to girls in sports and especially in Tennis. The induction ceremony is preceded with a 10:30 brunch and reception at McKennan Park. Jessie Daw and Tom Krueger, both of Sioux Falls, will be inducted into the 2018 South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame.