Registrations being taken for Youth Mental Health First Aid course

A Youth Mental Health First Aid course is being offered in Pierre this month.

The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. The training focuses on ways to reach out and provide initial support to adolescents (ages 12-18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem.

The course will be held at Georgia Morse Middle School March 27 from 4-7pm and March 28 from 8am-noon. Early registration is appreciated to ensure there are enough space and materials for all attending. For information or to register, email jana.sprenger@state.sd.us. You can also find more information about the course at www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org.

The course applies the ALGEE action plan: