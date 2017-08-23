Registration For Capitals Hockey Getting Underway

PIERRE, S.D. – Registration is now open for the Oahe Hockey Association, home of the Oahe Capitals! Capitals Hockey is open for children from learn to skate up to Varsity league play. No skating experience is necessary. With this season culminating with the Oahe Capitals hosting the Boys Varsity State Tournament on March 9 – 11, 2018, there has never been a better time to start hockey. Please go to www.oahehockey.org for more information and to register. Registration closes on September 17th, 2017 for league level players. If you any questions about registration please contact k9miller@gmail.com