Region High School Baseball Tournament Times Moved Back

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor High School Spring Club baseball team is hosting a regional tournament but due to the rain and wet field conditions, Governor head coach Steve Gray says that the start times for the games have been moved back two hours. Pierre will play Huron now at 2 pm followed by Sioux Ralls Roosevelt and Harrisburg playing at 4 pm. The two winners will play the championship game at y pm with the winner advancing to next week’s state Class A tournament final four in Sioux Falls.