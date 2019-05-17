Region 2B Track and Field Results

MILLER, S.D. – The Region 2B Track and Field meet was held on Thursday. It was the last chance for athletes and relay teams to qualify for next weeks State Class B Track and Field meet in Sioux Falls. Ipswich won both the boys and girls division in the team standings. Sully Buttes was second in both the boys and the girls. Click on the link below to view the results. The State Class B Track and Field meet will be held next Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Field.

