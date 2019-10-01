Ree Heights among entities sharing almost $47-million for environmental projects

Ree Heights is one of ten entities receiving funds from the state Board of Water and Natural Resources for water, wastewater, watershed and solid waste projects.

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Loans with principal forgiveness were awarded to:

Ree Heights, $432,000 loan, with $432,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements

Pierpont, $132,000 loan, with $118,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water meter replacement

Grants were awarded to:

Belle Fourche, $105,000 for landfill scale replacement

Custer Fall River Waste Management District, $80,000 to purchase a landfill compactor

James River Water Development District, $500,000 for South Central Watershed Implementation Project

Loans were awarded to:

Hartford, $1,334,000 for wastewater collection system expansion

Lennox, $1,375,000 for drinking water, wastewater and storm sewer improvements

Lincoln County Rural Water System, $750,000 for drinking water system improvements

Sioux Falls, $41,625,000 for wastewater treatment system improvements

A Grant and loan package was awarded to:

Tri-County Landfill Association, $600,000 to construct a new landfill disposal cell, which includes a $240,000 grant and a $360,000 loan

The nearly $47-million total includes $925,000 in grants, a little over $46-million in low-interest loans and $550,000 in principal forgiveness.

The grants and loans were awarded from DENR’s Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and Solid Waste Management Program.

The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater and watershed projects.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan repayment amount for the borrower.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated and Solid Waste programs through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.