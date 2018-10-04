Recent Precip Keeps Structure Fire North of Pierre Contained
Thanks to recent precipitation, a structure fire yesterday (Wed.) afternoon north of Pierre did little damage to the surrounding area.
Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department chief Jason Roggo says they got the call about 3:30pm.
Roggo says with the extremely windy conditions yesterday, the fire could have been much worse.
Roggo says the fire started from an area where the owner had done a prescribed burn over the weekend.
No injuries were reported.
Photo credit: Pierre Fire Department