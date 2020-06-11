RC Stevens Names New Football Coach

RAPID CITY – Rapid City Stevens has named Michael Scott as the Raiders’ new head football coach. Scott replaces Steven Svendsen, who resigned in May after only one season as head coach. Under Svendsen, Stevens was 3-6 in 2019. Scott served as an assistant coach last season.

Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez called Scott a well-respected leader in banking and in local youth sports organizations. Scott played professionally in Arena Football, and that is what brought him to South Dakota.

-Information from rapidcityjournal.com was used in this story-