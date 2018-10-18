RC Stevens Football Coach Put on Paid Administrative Leave

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens head football coach Scott Hagen will miss the rest of the season after being placed on paid administrative leave. Stevens is 1 and 7 on the season with a matchup against crosstown rival Rapid City Central Thursday night.

Stevens Defensive coordinator Scott Sebbo, who coached the team last week will lead the way the rest of the season. Hagen, in his 6th year as head coach is 17-39 overall at Stevens, with the Raiders coming off their best season under his guidance last season at 5-5. Stevens athletic officials say that it is a personnel matter and cannot discuss it any further.

(Information provided by www.rqpidcityjournal.com)