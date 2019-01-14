Ray Henderson 1929 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Ray Henderson, 90, of Pierre, died Sunday, January 13 at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Wednesday, January 16 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Services will be 9:30am, Thursday, January 17 at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial at 2:30pm, mst, Thursday, January 17 at Black Hills National Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

He is survived by his wife Nadine of Pierre, his son Todd (Barb) and grandsons Greg and Brad (Shelby) of Painesville Ohio, his daughters: Sheryl (Dan) Rood and granddaughters, Kristina Schuler (Steven), Ashley Hail (Braden) and Melissa Lowry (Donny) of Edmond Oklahoma, and Shelly (Kevin) Smith, grandson Noah and granddaughter Rachel, of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by one sister, Avis Benthin of Lauderdale, Minnesota, and sister-in-law Emily Henderson of Hamill and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lauren, sister Myrna Nesson and her husband Russell, and brother-in-law Keith Benthin of Lauderdale Minnesota.