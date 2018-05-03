Rawlins Municipal Library Working to Establish “Friends of the Library” Group

The Rawlins Municipal Library Board of Trustees has unanimously passed a resolution to encourage the establishment of a Friends of the Library group in the community.

Library Board president Matt Reitzel (rit-zel) told the Pierre City Commission at this week’s meeting the Friends group would help further the mission and goals of the library.

Reitzel says the Rawlins Library recently earned exemplary status accreditation from the state library.

Reitzel says friends groups provide a vital link between libraries and communities.

Reitzel says a steering committee of citizens from around the region is being organized to create the Friends of the Library group. Anyone interested in helping should call the Rawlins Municipal Library at 773.7421.

An average of 437 people come to the Rawlins Public Library each day.