Rawlins Library parking lot closed Friday

The parking lot of the Rawlins Library in Pierre will be closed tomorrow (Fri.) to allow crews to paint parking stripes.

During the painting project, Library patrons should use the west entrance. On street parking or parking to the north of the Library are available. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

The painting of the lot is the latest improvement to the space. Earlier this fall, the parking lot received a significant overhaul. The lot was reconfigured to add more parking spots and expand the driving lane for improved safety and traffic flow.