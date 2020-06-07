Rawlins Library holding Fine Forgiveness Week June 7-13

Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre is offering fine forgiveness this week (June 7-13).

Library Director Robin Schrupp says they want people to keep reading and using the library as a resource, but they need their resources back to be able to continue offering services. She says between January 2019 and May of 2020, more than 3,300 books or other materials have not been returned.

Schrupp says if they were going to charge patrons all the applicable late fees and replacement costs, the cost would be more than $36,000. She says they’re happy to waive the cost to to get items returned to the library’s physical collection of more than 80,200 items.

The Library also offers fine forgiveness every Wednesday all year long.

Schrupp says there are two material drop sites at the library. One is located in the parking lot drive through; the other is located at the front door of the library. Both are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She says since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rawlins Municipal Library has provided more than 1,000 items a week to patrons.

Rawlins Library offers more than 159,000 books, ebooks, digital magazines and other materials for research and entertainment. Each year, more than 150,000 people visit the library with an average daily count of more than 430 patrons. It also offers programs for readers of all ages, including programs specifically designed for children.

For more information about library programs and activities visit, rawlinslibrary.org.