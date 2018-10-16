Rawlins Library Director Recognized by South Dakota Library Association

Rawlins Municipal Library director Robin Schrupp was recently recognized by the South Dakota Library Association with a renewal certificate as a Grade I Librarian.

To achieve that level of certification, librarians must hold a Master’s Degree in Library Science from an accredited institution and complete 30 hours of continuing education within the three year certification period.

Schrupp says the library world is changing rapidly, especially in the area of technology and digital resources. She says it’s the library’s responsibility to keep up with those trends and why she encourages all Rawlins Library staff to pursue continuing education opportunities.

Pierre Rawlins Library’s service area includes Pierre, Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley Counties.

The South Dakota Library Association’s certification process is a voluntary and not required of librarians in South Dakota. The program’s goals are to help library directors and staff acquire, maintain and develop skills through continuing education in order to provide better library service to their communities. Through this program, the State Library acknowledges public library directors and staff who update their knowledge and skills on a continuing basis. Further information about the certification process can be found at library.sd.gov.

Photo: South Dakota State Librarian Daria Bossman presenting Grade I certification award to Rawlins Library Director Robin Schrupp.