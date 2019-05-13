Rath and Adam Win ESD Championships

MITCHELL, S.D. – Mack Rath won two individual ESD Track and Field Championships and Paul Adam added a third for the Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field team Saturday at the annual ESD meet in Mitchell. Rath took first place honors in the shot put with a winning toss of 30-02.75 and the Discus with a throw of 123-000. Adam captured first place for the Governors in the Long Jump with a leap of 20-04.75. Jack Maher finished second in the Discus with a throw of 146-00. Tucker Berens had 4th place finishes in the 400 and 800 meter runs. Isabella Jackley, running in her varsity meet finished second in the girls 400 meter dash in a time of 59.78. Otherwise the Pierre squads did not finish well in any of the individual or relay races. Watertown won the boys team title and Brandon valley captured the girls. To view results of the ESD meet click on the link below.

esd track 2019 boys and girls results