Raske Earns PACA Weekly Award

Pierre Logo
January 26, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (PACA)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Maguire Raske of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week Award.  Raske went a perfect 4-0 in competition over this past week at the East West Duals.  Maguire opened up  the week with a pin over his Brandon Valley opponent.  Raske added 2 more pins and a regular decision during the East vs West Duals.  Raske was nominated by his head coach Shawn Lewis.

Raske


