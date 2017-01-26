Raske Earns PACA Weekly Award

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Maguire Raske of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week Award. Raske went a perfect 4-0 in competition over this past week at the East West Duals. Maguire opened up the week with a pin over his Brandon Valley opponent. Raske added 2 more pins and a regular decision during the East vs West Duals. Raske was nominated by his head coach Shawn Lewis.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.