RASDAK Cancels Yearly Ride Across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota), a 463 mile bicycle tour which was set to start in Pollock on June 7, 2020 and end in Vermillion, on June 13, 2020 will postpone their tour until 2021 due to concerns regarding COVID-19. The Best Dam Ride, with overnight stops in Mobridge, Gettysburg, Pierre, Chamberlain, Platte and Tyndall, will now take place June 6-12, 2021. RASDak was well on their way to a record number of bicyclists this year. The Best Dam Ride showcaseS all 4 of the Missouri River dams in South Dakota.