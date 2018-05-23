RASDak bicycle tour to donate scholarships and bike service stations

The Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak) bicycle tour starts in Sioux Falls on June 2 and finishes in Hulett, WY, on June 8.

Cyclists will follow highways 14 and 34 for much of the week, staying overnight in Miller June 4 and in Fort Pierre June 5. That evening, the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center is hosting a social, dinner and presentation for the riders. The public is also welcome. Participants will camp at Fischer’s Lily Park or on the Stanley County School football field.

This year’s Day 6, 128 mile leg of the event from Fort Pierre to Union Center is the longest ever in the tour’s six year history. There is an option to take a shuttle to Hayes to start the day, making it a 94 mile trip for those who choose that option.

The event includes over 170 riders from Canada and more than 20 states. Tour organizers say they have have been educating participants on the correct pronunciation of “Pierre.” Ages of riders range from 13 to 74.

RASDak is donating a bicycle service station to both Pierre and Fort Pierre. Its also donating stations to Brookings and Belle Fourche. RASDaK also funds academic scholarships for high school seniors selected from the host towns.

Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registration and a full route map are at rasdak.com.