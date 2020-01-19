Rapid City Won’t Have Team in Expedtion League This Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expedition League President Steve Wagner says that the Rapid City entry into the Expedition League is still at least one more year away. It isn’t a problem with the league or the baseball fans in Rapid City, the Jackalopes simply don’t have a suitable stadium where they can play. Wagner said McKeague Field, the field the Jackalopes will likely call home, is in need of an investment of about $1 million to bring it up to Expedition League standards. Wagner said with his knowledge of the fan base in Rapid City, he is anxious to find a way to get a team here by the 2021 season. Current Expedition League members include the Pierre Trappers along with the Spearfish Sasquatch and the Hub City Hot Shots in Aberdeen, other teams are the Casper Horseheads, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Badlands Big Sticks, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks. An expansion team in Sioux Falls will also begin play in the Spring in the Expedition League The league emulates minor league baseball with players using wood bats and playing 64 games in 10 weeks, on average. The players stay with host families from the local communities.