Rapid City Stevens Begins Search for New Head Girls Basketball Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interim Head Coach Travis Schwartz of Rapid City Stevens will not pursue the Head coaching position on a permanent basis. Stevens Athletic Director Jared Vasquez said on Saturday that the head coaching position will be posted immediately after Schwartz made his decision. Swartz led the Raiders to a 20-1 record in a season that ended before the state tournament could be played this past season in his only season at the helm. He was named Region Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Schwartz plans on remaining on the Raiders girls coaching staff as an assistant.

(rapidcityjournal.com provided information for story)