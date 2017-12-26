Rapid City mayor wants public presentations on arena plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City’s mayor says he will schedule presentations for the public on whether to remodel Barnett Arena or build a new facility that would cost about $182 million.

City councilmembers are meeting in February to discuss both options and Mayor Steve Allender told the Rapid City Journal he wants to arrange public meetings before then. Allender says he’s also speaking with private groups and business organizations because “it’s an important issue.”

Rapid City voters overwhelmingly denied a proposed $180 million expansion of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, where the arena is located. But Allender says the plan two years ago would have drained the city’s Vision Fund and this time the proposal would use about half the fund.

Remodeling the arena would cost $25 million.