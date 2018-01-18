Rapid City man to plead guilty in medical laser scheme

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man who authorities say ran an illegal medical laser scheme has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced list of criminal charges and repay at least $16.7 million to customers.

The Rapid City Journal reports that in exchange, prosecutors will drop charges against the longtime live-in girlfriend of 82-year-old Larry Lytle.

Lytle was accused of making and selling bogus laser medical devices known as QLasers. He’d been scheduled for trial next week on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, contempt and obstruction of government proceedings.

Court documents show Lytle has agreed to plead guilty to criminal contempt and conspiracy. The other charges will be dismissed, as will charges against Lytle’s girlfriend, Fredretta Eason.

Two others charged in the case pleaded guilty earlier and await sentencing.