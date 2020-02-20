Rapid City Central Begins Search for New Head Football Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced yesterday that Erik Iverson will no longer be the head football coach effective immediately. Coach Iverson’s tenure ends as the Cobbler head football after three seasons at the helm. Iverson has been the head football coach for the Cobblers for the last three years. In Iverson’s second season the Cobblers went 4-5 in the regular season and were defeated by the eventual State Champion Brandon Valley Lynx in the first round of the playoffs. This past season the Cobblers finished 0-9 and ended the season without a playoff berth. Coach Iverson’s head coaching record with the Cobblers was 6-23. A search for a replacement for Iverson is underway.