Rapid City businesses could reopen, including restaurants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City bars and restaurants are among the businesses that could reopen under a plan that would require social distancing requirements to help protect against the coronavirus. The Rapid City Journal reports that the city council is scheduled to vote Monday on Mayor Steve Allender’s proposal. It would require bars and restaurants to maintain a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools. Tony Demaro, owner of Murphy’s Pub & Grill and Kol, says takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven’t generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer. State officials say that of the 11 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pennington County, where Rapid City is located, 10 people have recovered.