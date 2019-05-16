Rapid City Becomes 11th Member of Expedition League

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City now looks to have a team in the Expedition League. It was announced on Wednesday that the Rapid City Jackalopes are looking to be the collegiate wood bat baseball league’s next franchise, beginning action the 2020 season. The Expedition League’s main office is located in Rapid City and it was just a matter of time before the Rapid City teams would come into place. The Expedition League team will play it’s home games at McKeague Field, owned by the city of Rapid City and used for amateur and high school baseball in Rapid City. The Jackalopes will become the fourth South Dakota team in the Expedition League along with the Hub City Hotshots out of Aberdeen, Spearfish Sasquatch and Pierre Trappers. Rapid City is now the 11th team to join the Expedition League, a summer wood bat collegiate baseball games who’s game are held from the Memorial Day Weekend through the middle part of August.