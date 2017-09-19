Randy Rinehart Benefit Supper and Auction in Highmore, September 23, 2017

HIGHMORE SD – A group of friends and neighbors are planning a benefit for Randy Rinehart to help defray medical expenses for a recent kidney transplant. A benefit supper at 5pm and auction at 7pm followed by musical entertainment will be held September 23, 2017 at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore.

Randy, a farmer and rancher, and his family have lived in the Highmore area all his life. In early August, Randy received a kidney transplant from his sister, Robin Rinehart Norman. It is truly a wonderful gift of life for Randy, as he had been on dialysis four times a day and dealing with his illness for several years. It has been a long process of testing, retesting and many stays in hospitals both in Pierre and Sioux Falls. Randy travels a great deal for appointments and will continue to do so in the future. As friends and neighbors, we would like to help Randy through this ongoing process.

If you wish to donate an item for the auction, to assist with the benefit in some way or for more information regarding the event, you may contact Bob Bawdon, 870-1409; Marilyn Ring, 870-1527; Lynn Pekarek, 870-6234; Lori Ellsworth, 870-1486; or Trish Wendte, 295-1003.

Monetary donations may be sent to Randy Rinehart Benefit, PO Box 156, Highmore, SD, 57345.

LIST OF SOME OF THE AUCTION ITEMS:

200 lb. Bio Barrel Single Trip Feed – Tub Stan’s Inc.,Miller/ Alpena

3 Hours of Base Washing, Jacket, Cap and Travel Mug – Titan Machinery

2- 50 Gallon Gas or Deisel Purchases – Bob and Bernice Ellsworth – Mac’s Corner

IPad Mini 4 – Venture Communications

Horse Collar – Mirror D and K Outpost

Cordless Drill – Wheatgrowers

4 Loads of Gravel hauled within 30 miles of Mac’s Corner – K Lazy K Ranch

1 Night’s lodging and dinner for 2 at First Gold in Deadwood – First Gold Deadwood

2 – $100 Gift Cards – Don’s Sinclair Pierre SD

Cabela’s 60 Qt Polar Cap Equilizer Cooler – John McKay Insurance

2 – $50 gift certificates Simply 118 Deb Rinehart

2 – 20# Ground Beef Certificates – Cowan Ranch

Cupcakes – Kelly’s Cakes and Cookies

Women/Men Hair Products and Haircut Certificates – Kut Hut

Rodan + Fields Lash Boost – Mandy Mitchell

Antiqued German Silver Spurs, Spur Straps and Sweet Iron Grazing Bit – Brady and Wendi Rinehart Family

Oil Change, Wash and Vacuum – Jan Busse Ford

2 Loads of Gravel hauled by Hoffman Trenching within 30 miles of Steve and Justin Bonnichsen – the Quirk/Bonnichsen Pit – Hoffman Trenching, Ken and Amy Hoffman

$50 Gift Card – Premier Designs Jewelry Crystal Wipf

160 Acres of Chemical Application – Performance Agriculture

Garden Cart with Gardening Supplies – Homestead Lumber

3 – $25 Gift Certificates – Mashek’s Grocery Store

1/4 Beef Processed in Chamberlain – Allen and Mary Knippling Family

Golf Bag – Mike, Marilyn and Max Ring

1 Pair of Large Stirrups – Drifting Cowboy Saddle Shop, Lonnie and Laurie Smith

2 loads of Hay, your choice, millet hay, oats hay, wheat hay or wheat straw – Bobby and Kathy Ellsworth – 26 bales delivered within 50 miles of Mac’s Corner

Henry Golden Boy, 22lr, 20″ Barrel – Anonymous Donor

2-50lb bags of Country Acres Horse Feed – Miller Feed Service, Miller SD

4 Sorting Sticks, 4 Pairs of Gloves, 4 Flash Lights – Rich Feeney, McFleeg’s Feed

25 Gallon Deisel Purchase, 1 large Pizza and 12 pack of Pop – Hall Oil and Gas

Men’s Black Hills Gold Watch – Old West Trading Post Oacoma

2 Metal Ducks and 4 Camo Kid’s Lawn Chairs – Brian and Sue Bast

1 hour of Hay Grinding – Dave and Teresa Kusser Family

Lil Banshee Archery Set – Keith and Jeannette Gourneau

$25 Gift Card – Silver Spur, Ft. Pierre

7 Ducks Unlimited Prints – Kitty Johnson

Horse Shoe Toilet Paper, Paper Towel and Key Rack – Mike and Cheryl Cowan

Lake Oahe Guided 1 day Fishing Trip for 2 – Shane Cowan

Cutter Saddle Pad- Moody’s Western Wear, Mitchell

2 bags of Pioneer Seed, Your Choice – Mac’s Corner Ag

Star Quilt – Jeff and Lori Ellsworth Family

Dewalt Tool Set – Dick and Bernadette Knox

50 Small Bales of Hay Alfalfa Mix, pickup or delivered – Porter Farms, Katherine, Kurt, Kyle and Kade

$50 Highmore Booster Bucks, 3 pies of choice for Thanksgiving, Platter of Cookies for Christmas – Hyde County Courthouse Gang

Disney Plush Rust eze Toy – Lawrence and Shirley Lynch

2 – 18 hole rounds of golf, good Sunday -Thursday, cart rental required – Tomahawk Country Club, Deadwood

Quilt – Highmore Quilters

2 – $10 Gift Certificates – Prairie Thistle/Diane Pazour

Taco Night Basket – Joey and Peg Kusser

2 – 1/2s of Beef and Processing to be picked up in Chamberlain in Feb. Cannon River Ranch and Dale and Leann Suhn

Fall Gift Basket – Vilas Drug

Framed Western Art “The Last Crossing” – Dale Kiepke and Ricki Bloomenrader

Large Adjustable Reclining Lawn Chair – Runnings, Pierre

Canned Goods from the Garden – Joey and Peg Kusser

Caps, Koozies, Key Chains, Gloves and Stocking Cap – Farnams Genuine NAPA, Parts, Huron SD

Keuring Hot Coffee Maker with 24 pods, and filter – Sheila Kusser

Original Pencil Drawing Artwork by Jody Landgrebe “Bugling Elk” – Jody Landgrebe and Jerry Kusser

CINCH 3X Jacket w/conceled carry pockets and CINCH 2X Vest – Jake Rinehart

40# Ground Beef- PJ Werdel and Sons

Motorized Scooter – McCloud Family

4800 Watt Fan Forced Heater with Remote – John Hoffman Electric

Office Chair – Rita Kusser Family

Fleece Blanket -Dave and Ellen Ramsey

Minnesota Twins and SDSU Jackrabbits Bean Bag Boards, Score Towers & Bags -Quoin Bank and Quoin Insurance Agency

Star Quilt -Dave and Beth Rinehart

3 Monat Hair Care Baskets – Men’s, Womens, and Juniors -TJ and Melanie Ellsworth Family

Bean Bag Boards -Tyrel, Lacey and Brooklyn Ellsworth

Baked Goods including pies, breads, cakes and cookies

Food and Gift Baskets

More Items at Auction Time