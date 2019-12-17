Randy Eugene Fratzke 1962 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Randy Eugene Fratzke, 57, of Pierre, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church with visitation an hour prior from 12:00-1:00pm. Interment will take place at Chapelle Cemetery at DeGray, SD.

Randy was born on September 8, 1962 to Melvin and Phyllis (Mattheis) Fratzke. He was diagnosed as special needs at the age of 2. He loved hanging around the farm watching the cows and horses and sometimes riding the tractor with his dad. When Randy was 8, he went to live at the SD Developmental Center in Redfield. On July 17, 2006, Randy moved back to Pierre where he lived in group homes through Oahe Inc., now Vista Care, the latest being on Northstar Avenue. Randy enjoyed going for drives to see cows and horses. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Randy always had a smile for everyone he met.

Randy is survived by his mother Phyllis, sisters Lynda of Pierre and Kathi Anderson of Fort Pierre, brother Robert (Marlys) of Fort Pierre, nieces and nephews Brandy (Michael) Boardman of Rapid City, Kari Anderson of Fort Pierre, Samantha and Sondra Anderson of Pierre, Tori and Jacob Fratzke of Fort Pierre, great nieces and nephews Avery, Jadon, Morgan and Jarrett of Rapid City, Tayne, Taya, Aziah, Samara, Gabriel and Nikolai of Pierre, aunts Carolyn (Maurice)Trautman and Darlene (Steve) Ulvestad of Pierre, Sherry (Daryl) Theobald of Aberdeen, special friends LeRoy J., LeRoy Z. and Kathy Braun of Onida, his roommates Ray Goldade, Dudley Roether, John Hodgson, Clayton Standing Bear and Paul Imberi of Pierre, Donnette Anderson and Rebecca Hallas-Preboski of Pierre, and all his friends from Oahe Inc. (Vista Care).

He was preceded in death by his father Melvin, grandparents Eltor and Vernia Mattheis and Charles and Myrtle Fratzke, and several aunts and uncles.

Special thanks to Dr. Phil Meyer, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and Palisades Healthcare Center.

