Randi Baloun 1953 – 2018

HIGHMORE, SD – Randi Baloun, 65, of Highmore, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at Our Savior Lutheran Church,

Highmore with Rev. Sara C. Kayer officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday,

April 29, 2018 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Randi’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net

