Randi Baloun 1953 – 2018

April 26, 2018

 

HIGHMORE, SD – Randi Baloun, 65, of Highmore, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at Our Savior Lutheran Church,
Highmore with Rev. Sara C. Kayer officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday,
April 29, 2018 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.
