Randell “Randy” Pederson 1961 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Randell “Randy” Pederson, 57, of Pierre, died Thursday, February 14 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, February 20 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isb urgfuneralchapels.com

Randell O. Pederson was born September 11, 1961, to O. Wayne and Darlene (Aker) Pederson. He grew up in Ft. Pierre, SD and graduated as a twelve year senior.

Following graduation, he moved to San Antonio, TX and began working construction. Following a hurricane in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, he joined with a construction company going to the Virgin Islands to build a school. When the school was complete, Randy remained in the St. Croix and began his own construction company.

In 1997, he was injured in an incident which was a threat on his life. He suffered six blows to his head with a machete. He returned to Ft. Pierre, had several surgeries to place plates in his head to protect the brain and done extensive rehabilitation to regain his reading and memory skills. He progressed well and again began his own painting and drywall business which he operated until he was diagnosed with cancer.

Randy loved the Virgin Islands he would have returned there if his health had permitted. He fished in South Dakota. He done decorating within his own home and loved older vehicles. He was always puttering with some project.

Randy is survived by his sister Donna Hughes; brother Roger (Lorrie) Pederson; nieces: Tammy (Doug) Kortum, Julie (Marlon) Handcock, and Nikole (Ward) Cheskey; nephews: Timothy (Nita) Hughes and Brady Pederson and their respective families. He is also survived by his step mother Erlyn Beck. He was preceded in death by his parents.