Rains wipe out dam in South Dakota park, high winds tip semi

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A powerful storm system has dumped heavy rains from western to central South Dakota, washing away a dam in a state park near Selby.

Walworth County sheriff’s Deputy Justin Jungwirth says the downpour wiped out the dam in Lake Hiddenwood Recreation Area early Friday. No one was camping in the park at the time.

The storm also brought hail and winds gusting up to 80 mph.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reports more than 9 inches of rain fell near Long Lake. Golfball-sized hail pelted Eureka, which received nearly 4 inches of rain.

Winds tipped over a parked semi-truck west of Blunt on Thursday night. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Indiana, was inside when the truck tipped. She was taken to a hospital.