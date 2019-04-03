Rain’E Jo Kavanaugh 1961 – 2019

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Rain’E Jo Kavanaugh, 57, of Eagle Butte, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MDT, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the CRST Bingo Hall, Eagle Butte, with Rev. Pauline Webb presiding. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the hall, with a procession from the 4-mile east of town at 4:00 p.m.

Rain’E Jo Kavanaugh (Roanna Ree Cavanaugh) was born June 27, 1961 to Marlene Laundreaux and Marvin Cavanaugh in Eagle Butte, SD. Rain’E had a rough start from the beginning as she weighed a little over two pounds when she was born. She had to stay in an incubator until November of that year. When she had gained a little over four pounds, she was allowed to go home with her parents.

Rain’E attended the Swiftbird Day School until the sixth grade, and then she attended 7th and 8th grade at C-E-B School. She attended C-E-B High School through the 10th grade, eventually obtaining her GED in 1983. Rain’E attended United Tribes Educational Technical Center in 1983-84, graduating with a degree in business clerical.

Rain’E worked as an administrative secretary for Kurt Luger, the Administrative Officer for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe during Wayne Ducheneaux’s term as chairman for the CRST from 1986-1989. She then worked in a variety of positions until she became the CRST Bingo Operations Manager from 1995-1999.

In 2000, Rain’E was diagnosed with a large tumor growing within her brain. She underwent surgery in August where the doctors removed most of the tumor. She then went through radiation treatments to stop any regrowth. This was successful; however, it left her handicapped. Rain’E was released from the hospital in November of that year.

Rain’E’s mother took care of her until January of 2014 when it became too difficult to pick her up when she fell. Rain’E didn’t hesitate when asked if she would check into the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg. She knew this would ease the burden on her mother. Rain’E remained there the rest of her life.

Rain’E is survived by her mother, Marlene Laundreaux Bowker; son, Jason (Roni) Dupris and children; daughter, Rocki Maynard (Kraig Forgey) and children; brothers: Scott (Gloria) Laundreaux and family, Frankie (Connie) Cavanaugh and family, and Jeffery Bowker and daughters; uncle, Melvin Garreau Sr. and family; three uncles and six aunts from Spirit Lake Nation: Michael Cavanaugh and family, Clifford (Mushrat) Cavanaugh and family, Bruno Cavanaugh and family, Dianne (Plum) and Butch Lohnes and family, Viola (Cookie) and Leo Delorme and family, Loretta and Glenn Delorme and family, Barbara and Carl Walking Eagle and family, Judy and Dave LaRocque and family, and Cheryl Cavanaugh and Family.

Rain’E was preceded in death by her son, Stetson Cavanaugh; father, Marvin Cavanaugh Anderson; step-father, Ellsworth Bowker; niece, Jerie Cavanaugh; maternal grandparents: Joseph and Amelia Laundreaux; and paternal grandparents: Michael and Irene Cavanaugh.

