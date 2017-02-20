Railroad Board Seeking Rail Project Information

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Railroad Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. in the Becker-Hansen Building Commission Room in Pierre.
After reviewing proposed projects from the 2011 State Rail Plan at their Feb. 15 meeting, the board is now soliciting input from the public regarding other possible rail projects across the state to be considered for funding from the state Railroad Trust Fund.
Anyone wishing to propose a rail project is asked to bring the information listed below to the meeting on Feb. 28:
- Description of the project
- Project completion goals
- Economic impact
- Funding information
- Cost estimates
- Partners or other interested entities
This information will help the board better understand and prioritize the needs and opportunities for railroad infrastructure projects across the state in order to best utilize available resources.
If you would like more information on the meeting, please contact Jack Dokken, Air, Rail and Transit program manager at 605-773-3574. No RSVP is required to attend and make a presentation.
