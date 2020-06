MILLER – Racing is set for Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Tri-State Late Models will be featured. Also running will be WISSOTA Late Model, Midwest Mods, Street Stock and Super Stock. The green flag will fall at 7:00 PM, and the races will also be available pay-per-view at speedsport.tv. Points standings for all classes can be found at the track’s website, millercentralspeedway.myracepass.com.