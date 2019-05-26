Racing Season Underway at Oahe Speedway

PIRRRE, S.D. – The 15th season of quarter mile drag racing got underway yesterday (Saturday) at Oahe

speedway north of Pierre. Shootout races began the season. First day winners and runner ups were

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Jonathan Huse, Onida, SD

R/U -Patrick Becker, Hazen, ND

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Alex Larson, Huron, SD

R/U – Jessi Horsley, Pierre, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Bryan Augstad, Chester, CO

R/U – Gage O’Connor, Pierre, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Ryker Mohr, Mitchell, SD

R/U – Case DePoy, Lantry, SD

The racing continues today with the first of the Pepsi Points series races and the Alex Lindholm taaaaropahy race. Tomorrow the second Pepsi Points races are scheduled to run. Oahe Speedway is located 17 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804 at the spring Creek turnoff.