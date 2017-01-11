R LAZY B Ranch Fri, Feb. 17th

January 11, 2017

 

R LAZY B Ranch Annual Charolais Production Sale

Friday, Feb. 17th at 1PM

Hub City Livestock in Abderdeen

Offering 50 yearling Charolais Bulls that are preformance tested and satisfaction is guaranteed

For more information call Robert: 701-678-3528 or check out thier catalog at

www.rlazybranch.com

also check out DVAuction.com on sale day!


