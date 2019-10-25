R-CALF USA meeting in Mobridge raises $21K, adds 34 new members

Mobridge, SD, was the second “Fall Run Calf Sale” in R-CALF’s Dakota fall series. The Mobridge meeting was attended by about 200 folks resulting in 34 new memberships and earnings of $21,530.

Casey Perman of Mobridge Livestock did a live auction fundraiser and notes that “R-CALF is the only organization working for the cow/calf producer.”

Perman notes, “We are essentially working for the packers. Producers are basically like serfs in feudal England working for the Crown.”

“It was a great turnout,” Kent Lahren reflected upon the meeting. “I got to see my neighbors and friends; and saw their concern for the industry. Everybody is hurting from this (the market).”

Lahren sold calves that day at Mobridge. He said, “Walking into the sale barn was like walking into a funeral. People’s faces showed stress. I’ve seen great operators broken and lost. An old-time rancher told me, “This isn’t fun anymore.”

On a profound note, Lahren reflects on his tenure of R-CALF USA membership. “I have been an R-CALF USA member for 19 of its 20 years. Those things that we spoke of 15 years ago have come to fruition. We stood back and we let it happen. Now it’s real and it’s affecting the pocketbooks of cattlemen and feeders. Finally, people are standing up wanting their voices to be heard; they want justice. We need to get the farmers and ranchers involved. When cattlemen no longer have a voice, vertical integration will ensue because we have lost the fight.”

Lahren speaks with vision as he discussed issues pertaining to the market. “Our elected officials don’t enforce the anti-trust legislation or the Packers and Stockyards Act. Because of that, we have recently lost nearly 84,000 farmer/feeders. The farmers now must turn to China to sell his grain instead of feeding it in the local community.”

Lahren implores people to get educated. He points to the American Ranchers episode featuring R-CALF USA with Tomi Lahren that debuted on Fox Nation in September. The episode can be accessed at www.labelourbeef.com. The page includes a promotional video and instructions on how to watch the full segment. The page encourages members to share the promotional video via social media in order to “help President Trump hear Tomi’s message loud and clear by sharing the promotional video.”

In conclusion, Lahren said that, “When Kelly and I hauled our calves in to the Mobridge sale barn, we told them to hold $200 to give to R-CALF; and they are going to! There’s some big sales coming up in my home town and I’m hoping that people will kick in to R-CALF.”

Watch a video of the Mobridge meeting at www.drgnews.com, then scroll down to the R-CALF USA video link.