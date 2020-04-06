R-CALF USA holding Facebook Live meeting
Responding to the unprecedented disconnect between live cattle prices and wholesale and retail beef prices evidenced in today’s cattle markets, R-CALF USA issued an invitation on Facebook Live yesterday announcing that the national cattle group would host a first-ever Facebook Live cattle industry meeting at 7:00 p.m. MDT on Monday, April 6, 2020.
R-CALF USA explained that the meeting will discuss the group’s March 18 letter to President Trump explaining that the group did not want a bailout; but rather, it wants President Trump to work with Congress to pass meaningful market reforms so U.S. cattle producers can receive a competitive price for their cattle without government price supports. The group said the meeting will focus on genuine solutions to fix the broken marketplace and will include a question and answer period so viewers can ask their specific questions.
The group invites everyone to join the April 6 meeting via Facebook Live on R-CALF USA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RCALFUSA. The group has extended an open invitation to all congressional members and staff to participate in the live discussion.
The video invitation can also be shared by e-mail and text via YouTube here: https://youtu.be/2sq5-AVmJ5A.