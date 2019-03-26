UPDATE: HWY. 14 BACK OPEN–Quinn Dam breech likely to make Bad River rise at Fort Pierre

A breech in the Quinn Dam in Pennington County caused emergency officials to close Highway 14 between Wall and Philip for a few hours today (Tues.).

Hughes and Stanley County emergency management director Rob Fines says that water is coming this way, which will cause the Bad River water level to rise.

Meanwhile, Bad River Road south of Fort Pierre is still closed to through traffic.

The detour route for Highway 14 is Highway 73 and Interstate 90 for both east and westbound traffic.