Quiet Bats Send Post 8 to Two Losses

WATERTOWN – Pierre Post 8 saw their offense held down in losses Wednesday at Kelley Field, 3-2 to Watertown and 2-1 to Fargo (ND).

Against Watertown, Post 8 used a first-inning RBI single by Grey Zabel and a fifth-inning RBI groundout by Andy Gordon to take a 2-0 lead. Then, Watertown scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth on a three-run homer by Mason Morris. Post 8 outhit Watertown 9-3, but left nine runners on base. Jack Van Camp pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Post 8 was no-hit by Fargo pitchers Andrew Linn and Sam Moser, but managed a second-inning run on a steal of home by Matt Lusk. The lead lasted until the last of the seventh, when Fargo’s Zach Sandy tied the game with an RBI double. Jace Drew then hit a walk-off RBI single. Bennett Dean allowed only six hits in six innings, but took the loss

Post 8 is now 16-8 and will host Mitchell and Sturgis Thursday at Hyde Stadium. Post 8 will meet Mitchell at 4:00, then play Sturgis in the final game of the evening.