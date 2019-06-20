Quick, intense storm drops hail, 3+ inches of rain on Pierre/Fort Pierre

A brief, but intense storm hit the Pierre/Fort Pierre area yesterday (Wed.) afternoon dropping hail and a few inches of rain in a matter of minutes.

Weatherology meteorologist Megan Mulford says it started with a low pressure system over parts of the Rocky Mountains.

Mulford says much of central South Dakota has a chance for scattered thunderstorms through the weekend.

High temperatures through the weekend are forecast in the mid 70s. Mulford says average temps this time of year are usually in the low 80s.

Photo credit to Rich Shangreaux