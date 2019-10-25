Quarterfinal Round Pairings for High School Football Playoffs

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the pairings for the Quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs. Games are scheduled for next Thursday, October 21. Kickoff times will be determined later.

Class 11AAA Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct. 31

Watertown at Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Harrisburg at Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls Lincoln

Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley

Class 1AA Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct. 31

Spearfish at Pierre

Mitchell at Sturgis

Douglas at Brookings

Yankton at Huron

Class 11A Quarterfinals

West Central at Dell Rapids

Madison at Lennox

Tri Valley at Tea Area

Dakota Valley at Canton

Class 11B Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct 31

Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

McCook Central Montrose at Mobridge-Pollock

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton at Webster Area

St. Thomas More at Winner

Class 9AA Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct. 31

Platte-Geddes at Viborg-Hurley

Lemmon-McIntosh at Hamlin

Jones County-White River at Bon Homme

Baltic at Deuel

Class 9A Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct. 31

Burke at Britton-Hecla

Howard at Gregory

Warner at Sully Buttes

Wall at Canistota-Freeman

Class 9B Quarterfinals

Thursday Oct. 31

Irene-Wakonda at Colman Egan

Scotland at Wolsey-Wessington

Kadoka Area at Harding County

Herreid Selby Area at Dell Rapids St. Marys