Quarterfinal Round Pairings for High School Football Playoffs
PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the pairings for the Quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs. Games are scheduled for next Thursday, October 21. Kickoff times will be determined later.
Class 11AAA Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct. 31
Watertown at Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Harrisburg at Sioux Falls O’Gorman
Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls Lincoln
Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley
Class 1AA Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct. 31
Spearfish at Pierre
Mitchell at Sturgis
Douglas at Brookings
Yankton at Huron
Class 11A Quarterfinals
West Central at Dell Rapids
Madison at Lennox
Tri Valley at Tea Area
Dakota Valley at Canton
Class 11B Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct 31
Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
McCook Central Montrose at Mobridge-Pollock
Mt. Vernon-Plankinton at Webster Area
St. Thomas More at Winner
Class 9AA Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct. 31
Platte-Geddes at Viborg-Hurley
Lemmon-McIntosh at Hamlin
Jones County-White River at Bon Homme
Baltic at Deuel
Class 9A Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct. 31
Burke at Britton-Hecla
Howard at Gregory
Warner at Sully Buttes
Wall at Canistota-Freeman
Class 9B Quarterfinals
Thursday Oct. 31
Irene-Wakonda at Colman Egan
Scotland at Wolsey-Wessington
Kadoka Area at Harding County
Herreid Selby Area at Dell Rapids St. Marys