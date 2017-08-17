Publishers Clearing House Scam Has Cost a Hughes County Citizen Nearly $35,000

PIERRE SD – (News Release) Sheriff Mike Leidholt today warned citizens of Hughes County that scammers are still actively seeking victims in the area.

Just last week a Hughes County citizen reported that he had been scammed out of almost 35,000 dollars.

The victim received a phone call that he had won 2.6 million dollars and a luxury automobile as a part of the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

As a part of the fraud he was required to send 599.00 to help pay taxes on the prizes. The next day the victim received another phone call that said they required almost 9900 dollars to get the taxes and handling taken care of so he could receive his prizes.

After the victim sent the money he received another call that asked for $25,000, again for taxes and handling. The victim sent the $25,000.

The next day after the $25,000 was sent the victim received another call asking for an additional $53,000.00 it was at this point the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is under way in a joint effort between the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s consumer protection division.

Sheriff Leidholt said “It is important to remember that if it seems too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam” Leidholt also reminded that “A reputable organization does not ask for money to claim a prize and doesn’t ask for personal information to collect a prize. “